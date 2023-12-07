CCSD to wear ‘Rebel Red’ Friday to support UNLV

The districtwide effort was initiated by two high school students seeking to show unity in response to the fatal shooting on the UNLV campus.

Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County School District shared this image promoting Rebel Red Friday, scheduled for Dec. 8, 2023. (CCSD)

Clark County School District students and staff are encouraged to wear red on Friday as a show of support for UNLV in the aftermath of the shooting that killed three people Wednesday.

“We stand together as one community with UNLV,” the CCSD said in an email sent Thursday to all faculty, administrators, staff and students. “Yesterday’s tragedy reminds us of the importance of community and why supporting each other must be our priority.”

Several CCSD schools have been showing their support, and the districtwide effort was initiated by two Coronado High School students who reached out to district leadership seeking ways to show unity with UNLV, the district said.

“We are honored to stand in strength and solidarity with UNLV and wear UNLV gear or UNLV red on Friday,” the email said.

“UNLV is a vital part of the southern Nevada community. Many of our students are future UNLV Rebels, and many of our educators, staff, administrators, and leadership are UNLV alumni,” CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said. “I urge every CCSD student, teacher, administrator, and staff member to wear UNLV red to show that the District stands in solidarity with UNLV.”