65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

CCSD to wear ‘Rebel Red’ Friday to support UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 3:26 pm
 
Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, i ...
Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Clark County School District shared this image promoting Rebel Red Friday, scheduled for De ...
The Clark County School District shared this image promoting Rebel Red Friday, scheduled for Dec. 8, 2023. (CCSD)

Clark County School District students and staff are encouraged to wear red on Friday as a show of support for UNLV in the aftermath of the shooting that killed three people Wednesday.

“We stand together as one community with UNLV,” the CCSD said in an email sent Thursday to all faculty, administrators, staff and students. “Yesterday’s tragedy reminds us of the importance of community and why supporting each other must be our priority.”

Several CCSD schools have been showing their support, and the districtwide effort was initiated by two Coronado High School students who reached out to district leadership seeking ways to show unity with UNLV, the district said.

“We are honored to stand in strength and solidarity with UNLV and wear UNLV gear or UNLV red on Friday,” the email said.

“UNLV is a vital part of the southern Nevada community. Many of our students are future UNLV Rebels, and many of our educators, staff, administrators, and leadership are UNLV alumni,” CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said. “I urge every CCSD student, teacher, administrator, and staff member to wear UNLV red to show that the District stands in solidarity with UNLV.”

MOST READ
1
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
2
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
3
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
4
UNLV gunman had “target list,” sheriff says
UNLV gunman had “target list,” sheriff says
5
2 UNLV professors ID’d as fatal shooting victims
2 UNLV professors ID’d as fatal shooting victims
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
School in northwest Las Vegas Valley evacuated
RJ

A school in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was evacuated Thursday afternoon after what police are calling a “suspicious situation.”

More stories
3 things to watch at this year’s NFR in Las Vegas
3 things to watch at this year’s NFR in Las Vegas
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team
Suspicious betting on UNLV football game reported to sportsbooks
Suspicious betting on UNLV football game reported to sportsbooks
School in northwest Las Vegas Valley evacuated
School in northwest Las Vegas Valley evacuated
UNLV athletic events to resume as scheduled after campus shooting
UNLV athletic events to resume as scheduled after campus shooting
2 UNLV professors ID’d as fatal shooting victims
2 UNLV professors ID’d as fatal shooting victims