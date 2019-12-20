Center offers holiday coping tips for Las Vegas shooting survivors

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center offered tips for survivors of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting who may be struggling to cope during holiday celebrations.

Reminders of the mass shooting, which killed 58 people and injured hundreds, including an additional victim who may have died from her injuries in November, can come up at unexpected times, especially during holiday celebrations, the Resiliency Center said in a press release sent Thursday. Hearing or seeing fireworks on New Year’s Eve or holiday celebrations that are expected to be cheerful may be hard for survivors.

“No matter what you celebrate this time of year, or even if you celebrate, you may be experiencing some emotions that are uncomfortable, Terri Keener, a behavioral health coordinator, said in a video from the center about coping tips. “You may have some grief, you may be feeling nostalgic.”

“We are here at the center to support you and offer any assistance that we can,” Keener said at the end of the video.

Here are some of the tips the Resiliency Center recommends for survivors:

Participate in rituals, such as group meals, spiritual services or movies, that may provide comfort.

Plan activities in advance and reach out to friends and family members to avoid isolating yourself. Talk about your losses with someone who will listen and understand.

Do things that may help with overwhelming emotions. You can take a walk if you like to exercise or write in a journal.

Remember it is natural to feel sad and/or angry. Try not to ignore your feelings if you feel bitter or reminded of your losses during holiday celebrations.

For many, faith is a source of strength and comfort, especially during difficult times. You can draw on your faith and spirituality by reaching out to a faith adviser or spiritual community for support.

Helping others may help you. If you enjoy helping others you can do something small, like donating used clothing.

Accept kindness and help from others, and remember that it may help you to open up on difficult days. Do what you would like to do instead of what you think you should do, and you can create new ways to acknowledge and celebrate the holidays.

The Resiliency Center, at 1524 Pinto Lane, is normally open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, but will be open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The center provides free resources to those affected by the Route 91 shooting, including survivors, friends and family of victims, first responders and their families, and those who witnessed the shooting.

Services include victim advocacy and support, case management , counseling and spiritual care referrals, and assistance applying for online services including FBI Victim Assistance Services. Free legal services are also available, according to the center’s website.

After hours, on weekends and holiday, people can call the national Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 to talk with a trained crisis counselor.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.