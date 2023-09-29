Central Las Vegas fire leaves one person hospitalized

The fire started around 7 p.m. near Sierra Vista Drive and South Maryland Parkway.

A fire at 1111 Sierra Vista Drive left one person hospitalized Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A fire at a vacant central Las Vegas building left one person hospitalized Thursday night.

The fire started around 7 p.m. at 1111 Sierra Vista Drive, near South Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

He said three people came out of the building and a woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Ibarra said the fire was still burning as of 8 p.m.

Sierra Vista was closed from Cambridge Street to Maryland Parkway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

