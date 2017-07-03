Central valley house fire that displaces 4 blamed on fireworks

Fireworks might have set a fire that displaced a family of four Sunday night, firefighters said.

A family of four has been displaced from their home at 602 Madison Drive after a Sunday fire spread from a burning bush to their home. Firefighters believe the fire was a result of fireworks. (Tim Szymanski/Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Fireworks might have set a fire that displaced a family of four from their central Las Vegas home Sunday night, firefighters said.

Investigators think fireworks ignited a bush and flames spread to a house near H Street and Washington Avenue, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

He called it the Fire Department’s first blaze caused by fireworks where people were displaced this year.

Crews were called about 9:40 p.m. to the home at 602 Madison Ave. The family tried to put out a bush fire themselves to no avail. Flames spread from the side of the house to its attic.

The family told crews there were nearby fireworks throughout the night, Szymanski said, adding they heard a boom prior to the fire.

“A minute later they saw flicking light from one of the windows of the house,” he said. They went outside and found a burning bush.

Crews saw and heard fireworks nearby while they worked to douse the fire, he said.

The American Red Cross assisted three adults and an infant. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Damage was estimated at $54,000.

