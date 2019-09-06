Chance of rain Friday as cooling trend heads to Las Vegas Valley

Although the next few days may not feel like it, football-like weather conditions are on the way for the Las Vegas Valley.

High temperatures will drop into the 90s next week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The forecast high for Friday is 103 degrees with 104 predicted for Saturday.

There is a 10% chance of rain Friday afternoon when a shower from the mountains could make its way into the valley, said meteorologist Alex Boothe of the National Weather Service.

Winds will pickup Saturday afternoon 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 36 mph possible.

On Sunday, the high should reach 97 with an overnight low of 75.

“It may feel more like fall by Wednesday when the forecast high is about 92,” Boothe said.