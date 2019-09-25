Chance of rain Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

Thursday could see a rainy morning rush hour as temperatures start creeping toward fall-like weather in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says there is a 20 percent chance of rain in Southern Nevada on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Slight rain amounts stayed to the south of the valley on Wednesday during a flash-flood watch for southern Clark County and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area expected to last until 5 p.m. Thursday, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

The temperature on Wednesday reached 94 degrees in the valley, with a forecast overnight low of 72.

Thursday morning will see a 20 percent chance for rain around rush hour, but conditions are expected to dry up by Thursday afternoon, Boucher said.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise to see just a little bit out there,” he said.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach 87, three degrees below the average of 90 for this time of year. Thursday will also be windy, with speeds from 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Friday will be dry with a forecast high of 90. Winds will pick up Friday evening, reaching 15 to 25 mph by Saturday morning, Boucher said.

Saturday may see gusts between 30 to 40 mph, with a forecast high of 86, followed by 78 on Sunday. Winds will only calm slightly on Sunday, when gusts are expected to reach 20 to 25 mph.

Temperatures will drop on Monday to a high of 77 and gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Overnight lows through that time will be in the high 60s to low 70s.

Next week’s forecast predicts highs below 80 degrees, Boucher said Wednesday night.