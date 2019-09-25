Chance of rain Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

There is a chance the Wednesday evening rush hour could be rainy in Southern Nevada.

The National Weather Service says there is a 20 percent chance of rain in Southern Nevada on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood watch early Wednesday for southern Clark County and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The watch is effective from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

“During the rush hour you could see some rain that would make things a little slow,” weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Wednesday is expected to have a high of 93 with an overnight low of 70 and light winds. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain through the night.

Rain chances for the valley are expected to continue into Thursday morning, which has a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms.