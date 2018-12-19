Christmas Day hours reduced at Red Rock, Sloan canyons

The Bureau of Land Management has announced limited hours for the gated portions of Red Rock Canyon and Sloan Canyon national conservation areas on Dec. 25.

Clouds loom over Red Rock Canyon on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A sign in Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area south of Henderson is seen in this 2018 photo. (Natalie Burt)

Rock art decorates a hillside at Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area south of Henderson. More than a decade after its creation, the federal preserve remains relatively obscure and hard to reach.

Canyons don’t close early for Christmas, but the federal facilities in them do.

The Bureau of Land Management has announced limited hours for the gated portions of Red Rock Canyon and Sloan Canyon national conservation areas on Dec. 25.

The fee gates and 13-mile scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon will be open from noon to 5 p.m., and the visitor center will be open noon to 4:30 p.m.

The visitor contact station at Sloan Canyon will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Normal operating hours will resume Dec. 26, when Red Rock’s scenic drive, overlook on state Route 159 and Red Spring picnic area will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Red Rock visitor center and the Sloan Canyon visitor contact station will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information on Red Rock Canyon is available at https://www.blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca. More information on Sloan Canyon is available at https://www.blm.gov/sloan-canyon-nca.