Christmas day procession honors long-serving firefighter

Warren Whitney, 53, died last week after working for the fire department since 1995.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney (Clark County)

A procession honoring long-serving Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney paraded past his house on Monday.

The Christmas day procession was led by police motorcycles, fire trucks, and ambulances.

Whitney, 53, died last week of complications from an illness, said Fire Chief John Steinbeck.

Whitney joined the department in 1995 and served as a firefighter, engineer, captain, and deputy chief until his death, officials said.

According to department officials, Whitney, a long-time paramedic, served for years on the county’s technical rescue team. He also worked as a suppression captain and as a captain in charge of the training division, officials said.

“Warren had a passion for keeping people safe and worked tirelessly with law enforcement to ensure the well-being of our community,” Steinbeck stated in a press release release. “Warren was a phenomenal chief officer and will be missed by the department, family, friends, and the community.”

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.