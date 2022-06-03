Clark County announces higher fines for illegal fireworks

A bill approved during the last legislative session raised the fine to at least $500 for illegal fireworks lit in Clark County. Large stockpiles can result in a fine up to $10,000.

Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County officials are warning residents about higher fines for illegal fireworks this year.

A bill approved during the last legislative session raised the fine to at least $500 for illegal fireworks lit in Clark County. Large stockpiles can result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Residents are encouraged to buy legal “Safe and Sane” fireworks between June 28 and July 4 at approved locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Lighting fireworks is prohibited in local parks, at Clark County Wetlands Park or on public lands, including Mount Charleston, according to a statement from the county Thursday.

“The use of illegal fireworks in neighborhoods over the Fourth of July has been a growing problem that we need the community’s help to solve,” Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick wrote in the statement. “As residents come and go from the Las Vegas Valley in upcoming weeks, we ask you not to buy illegal fireworks sold by vendors outside our area for use here.”

Residents should use ISpyFireworks.com to report fireworks rather than call 911. Last year the site logged 21,134 complaints between June 28 and July 4, the county said.

“July Fourth is one of our busiest nights of the year for accidents and fires,” county Fire Chief John Steinbeck wrote in the statement.

Officials advised lighting fireworks on flat, hard surfaces away from fires, homes or plants, and dousing fireworks in water after using them.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.