Clark County closing park and rec facilities; outside areas open

Clark County is closing all park and recreation facilities on Monday because of continuing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

A woman rides a bike at the Sunset Park Reservation office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County is closing its dozens of park and recreation facilities on Monday over continuing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Outdoor park spaces will remain open to the public “as of now,” officials said in a statement. Park visitors are strongly encouraged to follow health officials’ recommendations regarding social distancing and other precautions.

Officials said that all 63 community centers and recreation facilities the county operates would remain closed until further notice.

While the facilities are shut down, counters, work stations and computer labs will be cleaned, according to officials.

“These closures will help protect the public, our workers and their families from unnecessary risk,” county Parks and Recreation Department Director Daniel Hernandez said in a statement. “We understand the impacts of these steps and will look to reopen these facilities as soon as health officials determine we may do so safely.”

For general inquiries about closures, contact the county Parks and Recreation Department at 702-455-8200. For information about how the coronavirus is impacting sports leagues, contact the department’s Sports Office at 702-455-8241 or ccprssports@clarkcountynv.gov.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.