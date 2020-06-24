Clark County coroner ID’s man who died at Lake Mead

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after a “possible drowning” at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday.

He was Ricardo J. Soto III, 46, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

Park service rangers were called to Boulder Beach at 4:22 p.m. after a report that Soto was swimming after an inflatable raft and went underwater, according to a statement. Beachgoers pulled Soto from the water and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The park service said Soto was not wearing a life jacket. His cause and manner of death are still pending.

