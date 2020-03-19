Clark County COVID-19 cases jump by 27, state total now 86

Reported cases of COVID-19 in Clark County have increased by 27, from 42 to 69, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Wednesday. Nye and Douglas counties report their first cases.

Nye County Emergency Management reported its first case of COVID-19 late Wednesday night.

The male patient is in his 60s and lives in Beatty, where he is self-quarantined at home, according to a Facebook post from Nye County. “Emergency Services has made contact and is continuing to investigate the source of the infection and retracing his movements for the past few weeks,” the post reads.

Washoe County reported two new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Northern Nevada’s most populous county to 14. Including two cases in the Carson City area — the second was reported Wednesday night to be a Douglas County woman in her 30s — the state total stood at 86.

The Southern Nevada Health District provided no details, such as age or method of transmission, about the new Clark County cases. The Clark County total includes one confirmed death, in a man in his 60s with an underlying medical condition.

The Washoe County Health District said that its new cases are in a man in his 30s who recently traveled to Europe and another man in his 30s who recently traveled to Washington state.

During the outbreak, the Southern Nevada Health District is continuing to offer limited services to the community. More information is available on its website at southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.

