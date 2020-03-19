Clark County COVID-19 cases jump by 27, upping state total to 84

Reported cases of COVID-19 in Clark County have increased by 27, from 42 to 69, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Wednesday.

Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Thursday, March 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Reported cases of COVID-19 in Clark County increased by 27 in one day, to 69 from 42, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Washoe County reported two new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Northern Nevada’s most populous county to 14. With one case in Carson City, the state total stood at 84 Wednesday night.

The Southern Nevada Health District provided no details, such as age or method of transmission, about the new Clark County cases. The Clark County total includes one confirmed death, in a man in his 60s with an underlying medical condition.

The Washoe County Health District said that its new cases are in a man in his 30s who recently traveled to Europe and another man in his 30s who recently traveled to Washington state.

During the outbreak, the Southern Nevada Health District is continuing to offer limited services to the community. More information is available on its website at southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.

