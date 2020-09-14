Clark County COVID-19 testing program extended

Clark County’s “Stop, Swab Go” testing program has been extended through Sept. 25 after it fell well short of its goal of administering 60,000 tests.

Registered nurse Valerie Farrar explains COVID-19 information to Vincent Nava after his self-administered nose swab test at the "Stop, Swab & Go!" drive-thru testing site at Eldorado High School on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jannelle Calderon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vincent Nava swabs his nose during his COVID-19 test at the "Stop, Swab & Go!" drive-thru testing site at Eldorado High School on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jannelle Calderon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro officer Sam Diaz does his COVID-19 test at the "Stop, Swab & Go!" drive-thru testing site at Eldorado High School on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jannelle Calderon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The initial testing “blitz,” which began Aug. 31, resulted in 17,284 tests, the county said in a statement Monday.

Another testing site opened Monday at Eldorado High School in east Las Vegas. Free drive-thru and self-performed nasal swab tests are being offered at three other valley locations as part of the program: Fiesta Henderson, Texas Station and Sam Boyd Stadium.

All four sites are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday. From Sept. 21-25, also from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., only Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson will operate, offering drive-thru tests.

“We’re gonna do everything we can reach out as far as we can to get the people tested,” said Capt. Joe Geeb of the Clark County Fire Department. “We want you to just come across the street and get tested. We’re really trying to make this as simple as possible.”

The Fire Department and the Nevada National Guard are providing logistical support at the sites.

Eldorado’s 89110 ZIP code had recorded 3,620 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, the most of any ZIP code in the valley, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. That’s more than 1,000 cases above the second-highest ZIP code, 89030, with 2,539.

“The reason we are out here is this is a hard-hit community on this side of town,” Geeb said. “We want to make sure that any person that comes out of here gets the test that they need.”

Although there are more testing sites, Geeb said, officials have seen a decline in testing. Geeb said he couldn’t explain the drop but hopes that the added availability will encourage people to get tested, especially because it is free and insurance is not required.

Drive-thru tests typically take five to 10 minutes, and walk-ups take 10 to 15 minutes. The turnaround time for results is about 48 hours, Geeb said.

“It was actually pretty simple,” said Vincent Nava, 27, who got tested at the Eldorado site Monday. “I liked that it was, like, self-administered, too, because sometimes it can be intrusive … I was happy how easy it is for someone to just come in here, do the test and leave.”

Appointments for “Stop, Swab & Go” testing sites may be scheduled at DoINeedACOVID19Test.com. Since May, the county and its partners have conducted more than 192,000 tests, according to the statement.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.