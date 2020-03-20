Clark County family services worker tests positive for COVID-19

The employee was in the hospital and one other DFS employee was under self-quarantine

A Clark County Department of Family Services employee was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the county.

In a news release, Clark County said Thursday evening the employee was in the hospital and one other employee was under self-quarantine as recommended by the Southern Nevada Health District.

