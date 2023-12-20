Clark County fire official dies at 53 from illness complications

Warren Whitney, a long-time paramedic, joined the Clark County Fire Department in 1995 and served as a firefighter, engineer, captain and deputy fire chief.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney (Clark County)

A major figure in the Clark County Fire Department died Monday night.

Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney, 53, died from complications from an illness, said Fire Chief John Steinbeck.

Whitney joined the fire department in 1995 and served as a firefighter, engineer, captain and deputy fire chief. He was a long-time paramedic and served many years on the county’s technical rescue team.

Whitney worked as a suppression captain and was in charge of the training division. He was also a founding member of the Clark County Honor Guard.

He believed in giving back to the community and was in charge of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for many years. The foundation provides for those who have suffered loss due to fire or other emergencies. It also collects thousands of toys each year for children in need, a county news release stated.

As deputy fire chief, Whitney was responsible for planning and preparing for special events. He also served as the incident commander on numerous events such as New Year’s Eve, Raiders and Golden Knights games, Electric Daisy Carnival, the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Super Bowl 58.

“Warren had a passion for keeping people safe and worked tirelessly with law enforcement to ensure the well-being of our community,” Steinbeck stated. “Warren was a phenomenal chief officer and will be missed by the department, family, friends, and the community.”