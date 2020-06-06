Clark County has 145 new virus cases, 1 additional death

The new Southern Nevada Health District data for Clark County brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,331, with 358 deaths.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County recorded 145 new cases of the coronavirus and one additional death as of Saturday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new data brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,331, with 358 deaths. State data from the Department of Health and Human Services had not been updated as of about 7:40 a.m.

Health district staff redistribute the cases and deaths after they are reported in an effort to better reflect when they occurred. As a result, the totals announced daily generally don’t match the detailed breakdown by date that the district provides.

