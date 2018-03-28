Clark County ID theft inmate, 54, dies in prison outside Las Vegas

John Thong-Tran, 54, died after being found not breathing inside his cell shortly before midnight Monday. Department of Corrections officials are trying to find any family members of the deceased so they can be notified.

A High Desert State Prison inmate died Tuesday, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced.

John Thong-Tran, 54, was found not breathing inside his cell shortly before midnight Monday. Prison officials called an ambulance but Thong-Tran was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m.

He had been in prison since December 2016 and was serving 71 to 180 months for an identity theft conviction, officials said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his cause and manner of death.

The Department of Corrections was unable to find any of Thong-Tran’s family members. Anyone with contact information for his family can call the department at 775-887-3309.

