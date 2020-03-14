Clark County libraries cancel events, waive fees amid pandemic

Due to coronavirus, late fees are being waived for those who can’t return materials to Clark County libraries, and group activities are being canceled through late June.

Library books. (Getty Images)

While the public libraries in Clark County are currently staying open during the coronavirus pandemic, the library district announced Friday that all group activities and events are being canceled through the end of June, and late fees are being waived for those sick or exposed to the virus.

According to a statement from the Clark County Library District, all group activities, programs, events, community outreach activities and art gallery receptions held at its 25 branches will be canceled through June 30. All rentals of meetings rooms and performing arts centers at the branches also will be canceled.

If you have books that are due back to a branch, you will not be charged fines if you cannot return materials due to “illness or exposure to the virus,” the library district said.

The library district said the events are being canceled in order to practice social-distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The branches also are increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, “including high-touch or shared surfaces,” the district said. Hand sanitizer is being made available for staff, volunteers and library visitors.

The district also is removing “high-touch items” such as robotics and toys, including LEGO bricks or other toy blocks, from children’s areas.

Those with library cards can used LVCCLD.org to access the library district’s “vast collection of digital resources,” including downloadable eBooks and audiobooks, as well as music, TV shows and movies available for streaming.

The website also lets library cardholders manage their accounts from home, renew books and place holds.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday announced eight new positive cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, increasing the number of reported cases in the county to 16.

