Clark County passes regulation of electric motorcycles, bikes and scooters

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that will regulate the use of electric bicycles, scooters and motorcycles on county property.

A student riding an e-dirt bike pop a wheelie along Coronado Center Drive from Coronado High School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A student riding an e-dirt bike pop a wheelie along Coronado Center Drive from Coronado High School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Students ride electric scooters, skateboards and e-dirt bikes along Coronado Center Drive from Coronado High School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that will regulate the use of electric bicycles, scooters and motorcycles on county land.

“Motorcycles and all-terrain motorcycles, whether electric or otherwise, are prohibited in parks, trails, or recreational facilities unless explicitly designated,” according to the county.

The ordinance also limits the speed electric bikes and scooters can travel around those properties to 15 mph.

“Reckless” behavior — such as speeding, stunts and wheelies — is subject to fines up to $600, noted Commissioner Justin Jones, who introduced the ordinance.

Regulations, which takes effect in two weeks, will be enforced by police.

“We’re obviously going to be doing a lot of education before we start enforcement on any of these new rules so that people will understand what our guidelines are within our parks and our trails,” Jones said.

The recent popularity of the battery-powered recreational vehicles among teenagers have coincided with a rise of injuries and some fatalities, officials have said.

It’s also led to increased complaints from residents who express concern about the electric vehicles zooming past them.

Late last year, the city of Henderson passed its own ordinance that addresses the reckless use on parks and trails of e-dirt bikes, which can reach speeds greater than 50 mph.

The county amended the original draft of the ordinance that outright barred faster electric bicycles from parks and trails. Operators will now be allowed to ride them but with the established speed limit.

Their use on sidewalks will be permitted unless there’s signage that says otherwise, the county said. Meanwhile, riding them on the Strip resort will not be allowed.

Electric bikes and scooters will have to be equipped with a horn or bell, brakes, bright front lights and rear reflectors.

First-time offenders will incur fines $150 with subsequent violations climbing up to $600.

Parents or guardians of minor offenders will be responsible for payments, according to the county.

While the county advises every operator wear a helmet, it will be mandated for children.

Jones touted the county’s work on the ordinance and community feedback, which he described as a “thoughtful, balanced approach.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.