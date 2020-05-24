84°F
Clark County reports 92 new coronavirus cases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2020 - 1:16 pm
 

Clark County reported 92 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 6,140 for the county, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website. The number of total deaths, 329, was unchanged from Saturday. There have been 711 new cases reported in the past seven days.

The daily totals do not necessarily reflect the number of cases and deaths that occurred on the preceding day, since the district shifts cases and deaths to other dates to reflect when they occurred rather than when they were reported.

In the county, two more people were reported to have been hospitalized, bringing that number up to 1,524.

Statewide, there are 7,859 positive coronavirus cases, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s internal data. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 74 more coronavirus positive cases statewide Sunday, according to its website.

Totals from state and county agencies can differ due to different reporting cycles.

There have been 128,803 tests performed — 3,409 more than reported on Saturday. There have been 110,260 people tested, up by 3,213 from Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

A disclaimer on the state’s website notes antibody testing numbers are not included in that count. According to the newspaper’s internal data, three such tests have been announced.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

