Clark County reports 934 new COVID-19 cases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2021 - 3:42 pm
 
Torrey Cole get a COVID-19 booster shot from Susan Pruitt while her daughter Valentina Morales, ...
Torrey Cole get a COVID-19 booster shot from Susan Pruitt while her daughter Valentina Morales, 3, gets a flu shot from Yvette Rhebok during a free pop-up "vaccination play date" at Discovery Children's Museum in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Every person who gets a vaccination receives two free passes to the museum. Upcoming pop-up clinics with free museum passes include Jan. 17, 22, Feb. 7, 21 and March 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County on Friday reported 934 new coronavirus cases and no deaths over the preceding day.

Statewide statistics and other metrics were not available because of the holiday, but the number of new cases reported was in line with the significant increase already seen this week.

That brought totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 357,899 cases and 6,415 deaths in the county.

The county reported 1,107 new cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day number in nearly five months, as officials have become increasingly concerned about the rise in cases being driven by the holiday season and the emergence of the omicron variant.

The variant is believed to be more transmittable than previous ones, but preliminary studies suggest that it is less likely to cause serious illness.

The rise of omicron across the nation has already impacted multiple events in Las Vegas. A college basketball game between UCLA and Ohio State set for Dec. 18 at T-Mobile Arena was called off, and several major tech companies announced this week they would not attend or would scale back participation in next month’s CES conference.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is expected to update the statewide dashboard on Monday with numbers from the long weekend.

As of Wednesday, state totals stood at 474,023 cases and 8,364 deaths.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

