Clark County schools hand out hundreds of free meals in new program

The Clark County School District began handing out free meals at more than a dozen sites around the Las Vegas Valley on Monday to preserve a vital lifeline for needy students.

A Clark County School District employee hands out breakfast and lunch packages to families at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The district set up 15 food distribution pods for children following the decision to close all of Nevada's K-12 schools due to coronavirus concerns. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County School District employees wait for families to pick up food at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 15, 2020. The district set up 15 food distribution pods for children following the decision to close all of Nevada's K-12 schools due to coronavirus concerns. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County School District began handing out free meals at more than a dozen sites around the Las Vegas Valley on Monday to preserve a vital lifeline to needy students during the shutdown of Nevada’s public schools.

At Centennial High School, food service workers said they had handed out approximately 180 meals by 10:15 a.m., with most families pulling up drive-through style to the pickup spot.

They encouraged families to be ready with their student ID numbers in the future, though they were not required on Monday. School officials have said students must be present and parents are not allowed to pick up meals for kids at home.

A spot check of other food pickup sites on the first day after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday ordered the state’s public and charter schools to close for three weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, found significant demand on the first day of the new program. Clark High School had given out more than 300 meals by around 11 a.m. and Spring Valley High School reported providing 232 meals around the same time.

The meals will change daily, with menus for all 15 pickup sites posted on the Nutrislice website. On Monday, the meals included a burrito, a banana muffin, raisins, fruit cups, crackers, milk and juice.

While picking up meals for her children, CCSD bus driver Shelly Fernandez said she offered to drive other students to the food pickup spots if they didn’t have a means of transportation.

“A lot of these kids depend on breakfast and lunch at school,” Fernandez said. “If we’re even five minutes late, I hear them saying they’ll only have five minutes to eat.”

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.