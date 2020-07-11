Clark County sees 837 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

There were 837 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Saturday in Clark County, bringing the total to 22,286, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Southern Nevada Health District (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There were 837 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Saturday in Clark County, bringing the total to 22,286, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district also reported an additional 10 deaths in the county, bringing the total fatalities to 483.

Statewide, there were 930 new cases of the coronavirus reported Saturday morning, along with 13 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new data brings the total numbers of cases in the state to 26,838, and the fatalities to 592. The infection rate also rose for the third straight day, to 7.89 percent.

It was also the 23rd time in 24 days that the infection rate had risen.

The state infection rate, the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in the state than the daily new cases or deaths. The infection rate was falling for several months before bottoming out at at 5.20 percent on June 17, and has been rising since.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.