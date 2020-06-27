Clark County sees record 971 new coronavirus cases in 1 day

Clark County recorded 971 new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning, the largest single-day increase in the county since the pandemic began.

Nevada reported nearly 1,100 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday — the majority of which were in Clark County — shattering its record for daily cases set earlier this week.

Also, the number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state increased for the fifth day in a row, to 503, and the state’s infection rate continued to climb.

There were 971 new cases in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, bringing the total cases to 13,174. Also, two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 410.

With the increase, Clark County has confirmed 2,400 new cases since Sunday. Only about 1,000 previously infected people are estimated to have recovered in the same amount of time.

About half the new cases added this past week involve people ages 25 to 49, the health district reports. More than 700 of the new cases, about one-third, have involved Hispanic people.

Despite the surge in new cases, Clark County is not reporting a large spike in hospitalizations. Fewer than 100 infected people were hospitalized this week, according to health district data.

Also this week, three ZIP codes in the Las Vegas Valley added more than 100 new cases, according to the health district. The 89030, 89110 and 89115 ZIP codes cover parts of North Las Vegas and east Las Vegas.

Public health experts have said the wider availability of COVID-19 testing may be playing a role in the recent uptick of cases, though the infection rate continued to decline through the period when the tests became more widely available before the recent climb.

Statewide

Throughout the state, there were 1,099 new cases reported, raising the total cases in the state to 16,339, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Those figures include more than 100 cases reported Friday by Washoe County.

There were two additional deaths reported in the state, bringing the total to 500.

As of Saturday, 261,667 people have been tested for the virus, representing an infection rate of 6.2 percent. It was the 10th straight day the infection rate has increased in the state.

Experts have said the state infection rate is a better barometer on the trend of the outbreak in Nevada than new cases and deaths. After trending lower over more than two months, the rate — the number of confirmed cases divided by people tested — bottomed out at 5.20 percent on June 17 before beginning to slowly increase.

The new statewide cases on Saturday shattered the record of 497 news cases recorded in the state Thursday by more than 600.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Staff writer Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this report.