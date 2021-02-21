Clark County Wetlands Park burns for 2nd time in less than a week

Clark County and federal fire officials responded to a blaze Sunday morning that burned more than 6 acres of Clark County Wetlands Park.

Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas after a fire burned 25 percent of the park the previous night, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

County and federal fire officials responded to a blaze Sunday morning that burned more than six acres at Clark County Wetlands Park.

By 5:45 a.m., officials had the fire contained at 6.6 acres, Clark County Fire Department Assistant Chief Larry Haydu said. No one was injured and no buildings were threatened.

Officials do not know what started the fire, he said. The Bureau of Land Management took over command of the blaze, Haydu said just before 6:45 a.m.

This is the second fire at the park in less than a week. On Wednesday night, a fire burned 45 acres of the park, but did not cause any injuries or damage to buildings.

The 2,900-acre park is home to more than 200 species of birds and 70 species of mammals and reptiles.

