Clear and breezy for Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

It will be sunny and a bit breezy in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

Sasha Romandetti of Las Vegas rides her bike with "Gilbert the Alien" in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It will be sunny and a bit breezy in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

The high for the day should reach 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be calm early in the day with gusts up to 23 mph in the afternoon.

Clear skies continue through Wednesday night with lows around 68.

Highs will be in the high 80s through Saturday.

The weather service said in a tweet early Wednesday that at 3:33 a.m. at McCarran International Airport the temperature fell to 69 degrees. The last time the temperature was below 70 was on June 2. That started a streak of 107 consecutive days where the temperature was at or above 70, breaking the previous record of 106 consecutive days in 2013.