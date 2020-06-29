72°F
Local

Cold front, decreased wind may help fight Mount Charleston fire

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2020 - 5:33 am
 
Updated June 29, 2020 - 6:45 am

A cold front that has decreased the wind velocity considerably might help firefighters on Mount Charleston on Monday.

The uncontained 5,000-acre Mahogany Fire started about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, causing evacuations in Lee Canyon, closing all roads to the area.

Winds that reached about 60 mph on Sunday are expected to top out at about 25 mph today, said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Wind conditions on Mount Charleston have shifted out of the north, which may move the direction of the 5,000-acre fire, he said.

“It might move the direction of the fire more southerly,” Outler said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted overnight that Nevada Routes 156, 157 and 158 likely will be closed for a minimum of 72 hours because of the fire.

No evacuees overnight

It appeared no one evacuated was using the designated James H. Bilbray Elementary School evacuation site for refuge.

A sign on the door encouraged anyone who needed help to call the Red Cross at 1-855-891-7325, but no one was at the school Monday morning and a school representative said no one used the facility overnight.

Jennifer Sparks, spokeswoman for the Red Cross, said the agency was expected to receive more information regarding the status of the fire sometime after 7 a.m. As of Monday morning, no evacuees had used the agency’s services but anyone in need of shelter or resources was encouraged to stop by James Bilbray Elementary School in northwest Las Vegas.

“Our services remain available and we are very much ready to provide any assistance as needed,” Sparks said.

Sparks said the agency had received multiple offers from the public to provide donations of food, water and clothing but due to COVID-19 the Red Cross was not able to accept those donations.

Power still out as of Monday morning

NV Energy de-energized power lines on Mount Charleston on Sunday, and it was unclear when the system might be energized.

An NV Energy tweet indicated power might be resumed sometime Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

