Cold front, decreased wind may help fight Mount Charleston fire

A cold front that has decreased the wind velocity considerably might help firefighters battling the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Monday.

The view of the Mahogany Fire at Mount Charleston on Monday, June 29, 2020, from Kyle Canyon Road. (Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Onlookers stop to view the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near a rise about Harris Spring Road on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sunrise at Mount Charleston, on Monday, June 29, 2020, the morning after a fire scorched 5,000 acres. (Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The view of the Mahogany Fire at Mount Charleston on Monday, June 29, 2020, from Kyle Canyon Road. (Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It appeared no one evacuated used the designated James H. Bilbray Elementary School evacuation site for refuge overnight. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A spectator takes a photo of the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kyle Canyon Road is closed 9.2 miles up from U.S. Highway 95 as crews battle the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kyle Canyon Road is closed 9.2 miles up from U.S. Highway 95 as crews battle the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal videographer Michael Quine live streams the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sunrise on Monday, June 29, 2020, from near Kyle Canyon Road. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sun rises on a ridgeline as crews battle the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The uncontained 5,000-acre Mahogany Fire started about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, causing evacuations in Lee Canyon, closing all roads to the area.

Winds that reached about 60 mph on Sunday are expected to top out at about 25 mph today, said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Wind conditions on Mount Charleston have shifted out of the north, which may move the direction of the 5,000-acre fire, he said.

“It might move the direction of the fire more southerly,” Outler said.

#update Due to the Mahogany Fire SR156/SR157/SR158 will have hard closures for at least the next 72 hours. Stay away from the area so fire crews can position resources in the area. Check back for updates and follow @HumboldtToiyabe for the latest info. #mahoganyfire #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 29, 2020

The Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted overnight that Nevada Routes 156, 157 and 158 likely will be closed for a minimum of 72 hours because of the fire.

No evacuees overnight

It appeared no one evacuated was using the designated James H. Bilbray Elementary School evacuation site for refuge.

A sign on the door encouraged anyone who needed help to call the Red Cross at 1-855-891-7325, but no one was at the school Monday morning and a school representative said no one used the facility overnight.

Jennifer Sparks, spokeswoman for the Red Cross, said the agency was expected to receive more information regarding the status of the fire sometime after 7 a.m. As of Monday morning, no evacuees had used the agency’s services but anyone in need of shelter or resources was encouraged to stop by James Bilbray Elementary School in northwest Las Vegas.

“Our services remain available and we are very much ready to provide any assistance as needed,” Sparks said.

Sparks said the agency had received multiple offers from the public to provide donations of food, water and clothing but due to COVID-19 the Red Cross was not able to accept those donations.

Our customers on Mt. Charleston will experience an extended outage due to the Mahogany Fire. Power will be restored when it is safe to do so, which may not be until sometime tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience. — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) June 29, 2020

Power still out as of Monday morning

NV Energy de-energized power lines on Mount Charleston on Sunday, and it was unclear when the system might be energized.

An NV Energy tweet indicated power might be resumed sometime Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.