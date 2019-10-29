Cold, windy conditions get worse with freeze warning Thursday

A cold front will blow into the Las Vegas Valley between 2 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, bringing much colder temperatures and a freeze warning for much of the area early Thursday.

The cold start to the week is going to get even colder.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 65 with north winds 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph into the early evening, according to Alex Boothe of the National Weather Service.

Tuesday night’s lows will be 35 with north winds 15 to 25 mph.

The high Wednesday will drop to 55. North winds will blow from 10 to 20 mph.

A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday when temperatures will range from 29 to 34 with north winds at 10 mph.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s or low 30s on the edges of the valley, Boothe said.

Monday’s high temperature at McCarran International Airport only reached 58 degrees, a low for Oct. 28 that it reached a decade ago.

