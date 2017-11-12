Come Monday, plenty of sunshine will replace Sunday’s clouds

The clouds are coming out for most of Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, after days of mostly sunshine.

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a cloudy Sunday, but plenty of sunshine once the work week starts. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

The 74-degree high on Sunday will be accompanied by high clouds, the National Weather Service said.

Going into the week, the sun is expected to come back. Monday’s high of 77 will be followed by a 74-degree high Tuesday and a 75-degree high on Wednesday. Lows will hovering in the low-to-mid 50s through Friday.

The valley can expect more dry, fall weather, the service said.

