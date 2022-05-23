Commute clash: Worst of EDC traffic may come Monday morning

As hundreds of thousands leave the Electric Daisy Carnival and merge with Monday work commuters, major delays can develop.

Attendees of the Electric Daisy Carnival begin exit the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the festival completes its final night on Monday, May 20, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Attendees enter the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The last night and morning of traffic related to the Electric Daisy Carnival is at hand.

To limit chances of getting ensnared in the notorious EDC traffic, try to avoid the upper stretches of Las Vegas Boulevard after 5 p.m. Sunday. The Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road exits of U.S. Highway 95 heading eastbound will get congested quickly as fans take the back route to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Same for Interstate 15 north, which will begin to slow to a crawl within a few miles of the Spaghetti Bowl.

While traffic leaving the overnight event is never quite as severe as that leading into it, come 5 a.m. Monday, Interstate 15 southbound lanes from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to the Strip will undoubtedly be jammed — when more people will be heading to their jobs at the start of the workweek.

If Las Vegas Boulevard and I-15 southbound are part of your commute, give yourself at least an extra hour — two if you want to play it safe — to get to work.

Or, if you have sick days to burn, you might want to call in with a case of EDC fever on Monday.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.