Company recalls 55K pounds of frozen breakfast burritos

The frozen breakfast burritos might be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic.

Ruiz Food Products Inc. of Florence, S.C., is recalling 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Ruiz Food Products Inc. )

A South Carolina company has issued a recall on thousand of pounds of frozen breakfast burritos that might be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

Ruiz Food Products Inc. of Florence, South Carolina, is recalling 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday in a news release.

The products, produced on Oct. 15, were the 3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage & Cheese” with a “Best if Used By” date of Jan. 15, 2021 and a lot code of 19288.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the release.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries because of the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods Products Inc., consumer line at (800) 772-6474.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.