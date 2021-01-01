‘Competition’ for first Las Vegas 2021 baby a close one

Two sets of parents unknowingly had what might be close to a tie for the first baby of the year in the Las Vegas Valley.

The first baby born in 2021 might have been at MountainView Hospital, which had a delivery at 12:03 a.m. and 12 seconds, said a spokeswoman. Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center recorded a birth at 12:03 a.m., but the seconds are yet to be made public. MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two sets of parents unknowingly had what might be close to a tie for the first baby of the year in the Las Vegas Valley.

MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center had babies born at 12:03 a.m. Friday, according to a spokeswoman for the Sunrise Healthcare System.

“MountainView had a baby born at 12:03 and 12 seconds while Sunrise had a baby at 12:03,” said Sara Sibley, who said she was working to get the exact seconds of the Sunrise birth.

“Both are first-time parents, but I don’t have the gender details on the babies yet either,” Sibley said.

She expected more details by Friday afternoon, she said.

In most years, parents have talked to media crews about the birth of the first baby in the valley, but that might be done by phone because of COVID-19 restrictions, Sibley said. Photos may also be released rather than allowing journalists to come into the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.