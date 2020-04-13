Cool and sunny forecast before warming trend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will be sunny for the work week as high temperatures climb from below normal into the low 80s by Wednesday.

Mixed Marshal coach, Dewey Cooper, right, works with Isaiah Gathings Jr., at Cornerstone Park on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Max Rohskopf, left, and Baba Badman Jerkins practice their mixed martial arts at Cornerstone Park on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas will be sunny for the work week as high temperatures climb from below normal into the low 80s by Wednesday.

“It will be dry and cool, but once we hit Wednesday we’ll be normal or even a few degrees above,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said.

Monday’s forecast high is 72 with north-northeast winds from 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday’s high is expected around 69 degrees with north-northeast winds from 9 to 13 mph and gusts to 18 mph.

Wednesday should be about 78 degrees, close to normal, and the Thursday high is projected at 81.

Spotty Easter Sunday storms dropped 0.11 inches of rain at McCarran International Airport with some reports of pea-sized hail in the south and west valley.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.