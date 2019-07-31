Cooler weather in Las Vegas Valley brings slight chance of rain

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Those rain chances, estimated at 10 percent, will be accompanied by gusts as high as 20 mph and a 99-degree high, well below the average high of 103 degrees for this time of year.

The weather service said that the storm system will exit the valley by Thursday, making way for sunny skies and increasing temperatures through the weekend. Thursday will hit 102, followed by a high of 105 on Friday, 107 on Saturday and 106 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the weather service said, overnight lows will be in the 80s.