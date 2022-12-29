Coroner IDs 2-year-old as victim of Christmas day crash

Aarav Muthyala of Irvine, California, died in a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard at mile marker 12.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a 2-year-old boy as the victim of a Christmas day crash in the desert near Seven Magic Mountains.

Aarav Muthyala of Irvine, California, died from blunt force injuries of the head in a minivan rollover crash, according to the coroner.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Las Vegas Boulevard South at mile marker 12.

No further information was available.

