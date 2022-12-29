59°F
Coroner IDs 2-year-old as victim of Christmas day crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 4:02 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a 2-year-old boy as the victim of a Christmas day crash in the desert near Seven Magic Mountains.

Aarav Muthyala of Irvine, California, died from blunt force injuries of the head in a minivan rollover crash, according to the coroner.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Las Vegas Boulevard South at mile marker 12.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

