Coroner ID’s 9-year-old killed in crash

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 9-year-old boy who died after a dirt bike crash.

Yafet Tsehaye died at 12:26 p.m. Aug. 16 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The boy was injured three days earlier when he was riding a 2006 Honda CRF 70 motorbike on a sidewalk near Capistrano Avenue east of Burnham Avenue. The Metropolitan Police Department said he lost control of the bike, causing it to flip.

