Local

Coroner ID’s 9-year-old killed in crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 1:02 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 9-year-old boy who died after a dirt bike crash.

Yafet Tsehaye died at 12:26 p.m. Aug. 16 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The boy was injured three days earlier when he was riding a 2006 Honda CRF 70 motorbike on a sidewalk near Capistrano Avenue east of Burnham Avenue. The Metropolitan Police Department said he lost control of the bike, causing it to flip.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

