Coroner IDs Las Vegas man killed in central valley traffic crash

The Las Vegas man who died June 2 in a central valley traffic crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The coroner’s office said Kavont Boyajian, 82, died from multiple injuries related to a motor vehicle accident.

Boyajian was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier sedan and passed in front of a Ford F-150 pickup truck while turning left from Charleston Boulevard onto Rancho Drive. The truck crashed into the sedan, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The pickup truck’s driver and passenger suffered minor injuries, police said; neither driver was suspected of impairment.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to University Medical Center. Boyajian later died there, police said.

