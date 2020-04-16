Coroner IDs man killed in I-15 rollover crash in Las Vegas

The crash happened north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday night.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man killed Monday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in northeast Las Vegas.

He was Alfredo Mendiloa, 40, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Monday, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Mendiloa lost control and was ejected from a blue Honda sedan when it crashed on I-15, north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Mendiloa was traveling south, but the vehicle ended up rolling across northbound lanes of the interstate, trooper Travis Smaka said Monday.

Mendiloa was pronounced dead at the scene.

