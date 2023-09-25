Coroner ID’s man killed on RTC bus in Henderson

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man stabbed to death on a Regional Transportation Commission bus.

Henderson police investigate a fatal stabbing after a fight on an RTC bus in Henderson on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (NDOT)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man stabbed to death on a Regional Transportation Commission bus.

Branden Bailey, 35, died on the sidewalk outside a Henderson bus stop Friday from a stab wound to the chest.

Henderson police said multiple people were fighting around 7 p.m. on an RTC bus near North Boulder Highway and North Water Street when the man was stabbed.

The department refused to provide further information Monday, citing an open investigation. It was unclear if anyone had been detained in connection with the killing.

