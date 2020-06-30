Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Lake Mead

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman whose body was found in Lake Mead this past weekend.

Clark County Coroner’s Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

She was 24-year-old Mykina Scott, the coroner’s office said. The office did not have a place of residence listed, and her cause and manner of death are still pending.

Scott went missing after six people on an oversize flamingo float were blown into the lake, and the woman jumped off the float into the water to help another swimmer.

She didn’t make it back to shore after jumping into the water, according to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The park service has said wind gusts were nearly 30 mph at the time she went missing.

Her body was found in the lake on Saturday morning.

