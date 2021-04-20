86°F
Local

Coroner names boy, 4, who died after house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2021 - 4:20 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 4-year-old boy who died last week after a house fire.

He was Angel Diaz, of North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Tuesday afternoon.

About 6:25 p.m. April 13, a fire broke out at a home on the 3100 block of Webster Circle, near Cheyenne and Eastern avenues, the North Las Vegas Fire Department said. Firefighters found Angel in the home, but the 4-year-old died at University Medical Center.

Another child was found in the home, who was hospitalized last week and expected to survive, the fire department said.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

