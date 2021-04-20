78°F
Coroner names boy, 4, who died after house fire in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2021 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated April 21, 2021 - 2:09 pm
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 4-year-old boy who died last week after a house fire.

He was Angel Diaz, of North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Wednesday afternoon.

Around 6:25 p.m. on April 13, a fire broke out at a home on the 3100 block of Webster Circle, near Cheyenne and Eastern avenues, the North Las Vegas Fire Department said. Firefighters found Angel in the home, but the boy died at University Medical Center.

Deputy Chief Gary Stover said that the house’s fire alarms were working and warned another child, a 10-year-old girl, of the blaze with enough time for her to escape. The Fire Department said the girl was hospitalized and was expected to survive.

Stover recommended that people check to ensure their smoke alarms are working and make an exit plan with family in case of a fire in the home.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

