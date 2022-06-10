County reaches high COVID-19 community level

The health district says it is strongly recommending people wear masks in public indoor places and stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

People wait and are served for COVID-19 testing at the Veterans Memorial Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County once again has reached a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district says in a press release that it is strongly recommending people wear masks in public indoor places and stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is not behind us yet,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD district health officer, said in the release. “As long as the virus is still circulating in our community, there is still the opportunity for surges in case counts and hospitalizations such as the one we are experiencing now.”

People who have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested, and people who are sick should stay home and isolated from others in their household, according to the health distrit. Those who are at higher risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions.

This can include having a plan for rapid testing if needed and talking to your health care provider about options for treatments with oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

The health district offers COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout Clark County. Southern Nevadans now also have expanded access to COVID-19 testing at self-test vending machines.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.