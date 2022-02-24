32°F
County responds to fire at Strip hotel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2022 - 6:41 am
 
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A mattress fire in a room at the Excalibur on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday caused for some smokey conditions on the 12th floor of the resort.

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Rian Glassford said at 12:32 a.m. firefighters were called to the property at 3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South “for reports of lots of smoke on the 12th floor.”

“Command gathered high rise equipment and ascended per Southern Nevada High Rise policy,” Glassford wrote in an e-mail.

“Crews made their way down the hall to room 12244 where they found a mattress on fire,” Glassford said. “Fire was contained to the mattress. Crews conducted a primary and secondary life search and found no victims inside.”

The fire was extinguished by 12:54 a.m.

Two guest reported minor injuries. They were evaluated by medical personnel and refused transport to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

