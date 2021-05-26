COVID-19 facilites will be closed for Memorial Day

The Memorial Day observance will mean closures for various COVID-19 facilities in the Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada National Guardsmen begin to give injections during a preview of the new drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening at Texas Station Hotel & Casino in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County on Monday, May 10, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/North Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Texas Station COVID-19 vaccination and testing site will be closed on Sunday and Monday for the holiday. All services at the site will resume Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Both drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines and testing are offered at Texas Station. Services will be available at the site through June 21.

The Las Vegas Convention Center drive-thru has new hours of operation. Appointments are available beginning at 6:30 a.m., and the last appointment is at 2 p.m.

The Southern Nevada Health District will also be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. No services, including COVID-19 vaccines or testing, will be available at the 280. S. Decatur Blvd. location.

Additional health district and partner COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations is available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic information can also be found at www.NVCOVIDFighter.org. The site also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.

The health district’s COVID-19 testing site at UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building will close Thursday at noon.

Current COVID-19 testing site information is available at www.snhd.info/covid-testing. Community testing locations can also be found on the Nevada Health Response website at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/.

More information about COVID-19, including health district resources, reports, and testing and vaccine clinic sites is available at www.snhd.info/covid. The health district’s COVID-19 dashboard is updated daily and available at www.snhd.info/covid-cases.