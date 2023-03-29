COVID-19 levels remain low in state, county

Three-year-old twins Luca, left, and Quincy Yacoub show off their Band-Aids after getting a COVID-19 vaccine from KJ Dionisio at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain at very low levels both in Clark County and statewide, according to new state data.

The 14-day average for daily new confirmed cases in the county declined to 83 from 91 a week ago. Statewide, the number decreased to 111 from 121, according to data released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Although the figures are among the lowest since the start of the pandemic, they constitute undercounts that do not reflect positive results from rapid tests, whose at-home use has become widespread.

Confirmed and suspected hospitalizations ticked up to 127 in the county from 124 a week ago. Statewide, they dipped to 145 from 149. Hospitalizations declined to similar levels last spring before again rising in the summer. More people now than a year ago have some level of immunity from vaccination, prior infection or both.

The 14-day average for daily new deaths in the county remained at zero. Statewide, the number decreased to zero from one.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 624,089 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 823,711 statewide, according to state data. There have been 9,335 COVID-19-related deaths in the county and 11,957 statewide.

