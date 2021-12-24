COVID testing options for holiday weekend and what’s closed

Free testing can be done at numerous locations in the Las Vegas Valley. Most sites are closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, but appointments can be scheduled for next week.

(Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Free COVID-19 testing will be limited for the New Year’s weekend in the Las Valley Valley.

Sites are open today, but locations are closed Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the UNLV location is open starting at 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 3, tests are again available at numerous locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

Here is a list of testing events operated by the Southern Nevada Health District or community partners Curative or Fulgent Genetics. Local pharmacies, urgent care clinics and other health-care providers also are offering testing.

UNLV Paradise Campus parking lot

Drive-through and walk-up tests, no appointments

The testing site experienced what officials called record-breaking demand on Sunday night, as lines caused traffic delays and hourslong waits.

Testing is available from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at 851 E. Tropicana Ave. just east of Paradise Road and about 500 tests are free and available nightly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clients seeking COVID-19 tests are encouraged to set up an online account with Color, the lab providing contracted lab testing services. The account registration process enables clients to receive test results through the phone number or email address they provide.

A Color registration link for the location is available on the company’s website. Tests are self-swab PCR tests. Results take about 72 hours to process. For test result inquiries, contact Color at 844-531-0545 or by email at mycovidtest@color.com.

About 300 vaccinations, including booster shots, are also available nightly. No pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at this site. Parents can book appointments for children age 5-11 at most other clinic locations listed on SNDH’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine. Pediatric vaccines also are available at pediatrician offices, clinics and pharmacies.

Southern Nevada Health District

By appointment

Free testing at the SNHD office at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. from 6:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (closed holidays). For test results, visit: https://www.snhd.info/lab-results

Downtown Recreation Center, Henderson

By appointment or walk-in

Free testing Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 50 E. Van Wagenen St. in Henderson. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

Anthem Hills Park, Henderson

By appointment or walk-in

Free testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2256 Reunion Drive. Look for trailer in the parking lot.

Silver Springs Recreation Center, Henderson

By appointment or walk-in

Free testing Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1951 Silver Springs Pkwy. Look for trailer in the parking lot.

Sunrise Library

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5400 E. Harris Ave. in Las Vegas. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

West Las Vegas Library

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in Las Vegas. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

Enterprise Library

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Look for the blue van in the parking lot at 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Windmill Library

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Look for the blue van in the parking lot at 7060 W. Windmill Lane. in Las Vegas.

Sahara West Library

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Look for the blue van in the parking lot at 9600 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas.

West Flamingo Senior Center

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Look for the kiosk in the parking lot at 6255 W. Flamingo Rd. in Las Vegas. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Veterans Memorial Community Center

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Look for the kiosk in the parking lot at 101 S. Pavilion Center Dr. in Las Vegas. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Alexander Library, North Las Vegas

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at 1755 W. Alexander Rd. Look for the kiosk in the parking lot. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Parkdale Recreation Center

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at 3200 Ferndale St. in Las Vegas. Look for kiosk in the parking lot. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

East Las Vegas Community Center

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 250 N. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas. Look for kiosk in the parking lot. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Whitney Library, Las Vegas

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

Aliante Library, North Las Vegas

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests are available Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at 2400 Deer Springs Way. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

An online test site finder tool also is available on the Nevada Health Response website.

At-home tests

Health experts are urging people to also use at-home testing kits that were not available during the holidays last year as a way of getting quick results even if their accuracy is not as good as other testing methods.

Vaccines

All Nevadans ages 5 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find vaccine clinic locations here.

For vaccine information, the public also can call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946 or visit www.NVCOVIDFighter.org for information.

Contact Rhonda Prast at rprast@reviewjournal.com. Marv Clemons contributed to this report.