Crash closes southbound I-15 near Sloan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2021 - 2:39 pm
 
Southbound Interstate 15 at Sloan Road is closed after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation Twitter account.

A crash was reported in that area just after 1:50 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

