Crash closes southbound I-15 near Sloan
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.
Southbound Interstate 15 at Sloan Road is closed after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation Twitter account.
A crash was reported in that area just after 1:50 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
